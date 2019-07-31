Railway Junior Engineer (RRB JE) Result Under Finalization; To Be Declared Soon

Railway Junior Engineer (RRB JE) Result Under Finalization; Expected Soon

RRB JE result for the first stage computer based test is under finalization and the list of candidates shortlisted for the second stage exam will be published shortly, confirmed the railway recruitment boards (RRB) on July 30. "It is planned to hold the 2nd Stage-CBT during last week of August / first week of September, 2019," the notice added. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website of the RRBs. The result can be accessed using the registration details.

The said exam is the first stage selection test for recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical &Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) posts.

The RRB JE exam was held in different shifts, therefore the result obtained by individual candidates will be normalised considering the variant difficulty level of the shifts. "The raw marks for single session paper and normalized marks for multi session paper will be used for computing Merit Index, which is a common benchmark for generating merit for candidates from different Exam Groups," said the RRBs. Here's How RRB JE Marks Will Be Calculated

Candidates who qualify this exam will be eligible to appear for the second exam which will also be objective type and will assess the candidate's knowledge in Physics, Chemistry, Environment and Pollution Control and computers and application. The test will also include questions related to the general awareness and would test the technical knowledge of the examinee.

RRB JE second CBT will carry a maximum of 150 marks and candidates will be allowed 120 minutes to complete the test.

The total number of candidates to be shortlisted for the second exam will be 15 times the community wise total vacancy.

To qualify each of the computer based test, candidates have to score minimum of 40% marks in the exam.

