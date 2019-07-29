Railway Junior Engineer Recruitment Exam Result Update

RRB JE Result 2019 Date Update

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) are expected to announce the result of the exam held for junior engineer, depot superintendent and chemical and metallurgical assistant soon. This is a two-stage recruitment and candidates who qualify the exam will appear for document verification, details of which will be announced by the RRBs in due course of time. Anticipations are high for the RRB JE result as the Boards have released the final answer key of the exam after considering the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional one.

"The decision of the RRB on the keys and questions is final and no further correspondence will be entertained," the notification regarding RRB JE final answer key said.

The RRB JE result for the first stage CBT will be prepared on the basis of the final RRB JE answer key published today. The raw score of each candidate -- as the exams were held in various shifts -- will be normalized as per the formula given on the official website of RRBs.

RRB JE exam was held in May-June.

The JE recruitment process was notified in January. The scale of the posts is Rs 35,400-Rs 1,12,400 (Level 6) as per 7th Central Pay Commission, a statement from the ministry said.

