Railway JE 2nd Exam In August-September: Know About 'Technical Ability' Paper

RRB JE Result Date Update: 2nd CBT in August-September

The railway junior engineer recruitment or the RRB JE recruitment includes another round of computer based test. Candidates who qualify the first stage exam, the result of which is yet to be announced, will be eligible to appear for the second stage exam. The test would include 150 questions and candidates will be allowed 120 minutes (2 hours) to complete the test. The questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to General Awareness, Physics and Chemistry, Basics of Computers and Applications, Basics of Environment and Pollution Control and Technical abilities for the post.

Except the technical ability paper, the syllabus will be same for all the posts.

The technical paper will carry maximum marks of 100 out of the total 150 in the second stage exam. The test will assess the technical knowledge of the candidates in their specific subject.

Details on the technical paper

The pass mark for the second stage exam will be 40%. The pass mark would vary for candidates belonging to various reserved categories-30% for OBC and SC candidates and 25% for ST candidates.

For the convenience of candidates and considering the pattern of the paper, candidates will be provided virtual calculator during the second stage exam.

While there is a huge anticipation over "RRB JE result", the notice released by the railway recruitment boards (RRB) citing the result "are under finalisation" has stirred a ripple effect. On July 30, the RRBs gave an update on the Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment. The notice stated that the second stage exam, selection to which will be through the first stage exam, is likely to begin in August last week or September first week; which facilitated a whole new anticipation for "RRB JE result date."

As of now, there's no concrete information on RRB JE result.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.