RRB JE 2nd Stage CBT Exam City, Date Details: How To Check

RRB JE 2019: RRB JE 2nd stage CBT will be conducted from August 28 to September 1, 2019. Candidates who have qualified for the 2nd stage CBT can check the exam city and date allotted to them from the official RRB website. To check the allotted exam city and exam date, candidates will need to login to their profile using their registration id and password. The e-call letter for RRB JE 2nd stage CBT will be released 4 days before the exam date.

RRB JE 2nd CBT Exam Details: How To Check?

Step one: Go to the concerned RRB website.

Step two: Click on the link provided to check RRB JE 2nd stage exam details.

Step three: Login using your registration id and password.

Step four: Check your allotted exam city and date.

Candidates can check RRB JE 2nd stage exam details from the following RRB offiical website:

Candidates who are qualified to sit for the 2nd stage CBT will also be able to access the mock test link from the RRB websites.

The 2nd CBT for RRB JE recruitment will be of 120 minutes duration (160 minutes for eligible PwBD candidates accompanied with scribe). There will be 150 questions in the 2nd CBT. The questions will be Multiple Choice Questions. There will be negative marking for wrong answers - 1/3rd marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

