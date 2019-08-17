RRBs To Release Exam City, Date Details For Junior Engineer 2nd CBT Today

RRB JE 2019: Exam city, date details for 2nd CBT will be released today

RRB JE 2019: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will release the city and exam date details today for candidates who have qualified in the 1st CBT for RRB JE recruitment and are eligible to appear for 2nd Computer Based Test (CBT). The RRB JE 2nd CBT city intimation and exam date will be live from 11:00 pm today. RRBs will also release the mock test link for RRB JE 2nd stage exam today. The RRB JE 2nd stage CBT is scheduled to start on August 28 and will conclude on September 1, 2019.

Apart from the city intimation, and mock test link, RRBs will also release free train travel pass for SC and ST candidates today.

To check the allotted exam city and exam date, candidates will need to login to their profile using their registration id and password.

Candidates must note that the RRBs are releasing only exam details and travel pass today. The e-call letters for the 2nd CBT will be released 4 days prior to the exam date.

Candidates will be able to check exam city details and date from the official RRB websites:

RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ajmer RRB Allahabad RRB Bangalore RRB Bhopal RRB Bhubaneshwar RRB Bilaspur RRB Chandigarh RRB Chennai RRB Gorakhpur RRB Guwahati RRB Jammu RRB Kolkata RRB Malda RRB Mumbai RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Patna RRB Ranchi RRB Secunderabad RRB Siliguri RRB Thiruvananthapuram

The 2nd CBT for RRB JE recruitment will be of 120 minutes duration (160 minutes for eligible PwBD candidates accompanied with scribe). There will be 150 questions in the 2nd CBT. The questions will be Multiple Choice Questions. There will be negative marking for wrong answers - 1/3rd marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. The section-wise marks and syllabus for the 2nd CBT is available in the official advertisement for RRB JE recruitment.

