RRB Junior Engineer Exam Result To Be Released Soon; Check Details For 2nd CBT

RRB JE Result 2019: RRB JE Result will be released soon. Though it has been more than a week since RRBs released an update on Junior Engineer recruitment exam result and no new update has been released yet, the result is expected to be out soon. The update released by RRB said that the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are in the process of finalizing the RRB JE result and will release the result for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) soon.

The RRB JE result will be released by the respective RRBs on the official website. Candidates would need their registration number and password to check their result.

Candidates, who qualify in the 1st stage of the RRB JE exam, will have to appear for the 2nd stage exam. The second stage CBT will be conducted in the last week of August or in the first week of September. RRB-wise shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT shall be done at the rate of 15 times.

Along with the RRB JE result, RRBs will also release the cut off marks for the different posts which were announced for RRB JE recruitment. Candidates will be able to check their result and cut off directly from the RRB websites given below:

RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ajmer RRB Allahabad RRB Bangalore RRB Bhopal RRB Bhubaneshwar RRB Bilaspur RRB Chandigarh RRB Chennai RRB Gorakhpur RRB Guwahati RRB Jammu RRB Kolkata RRB Malda RRB Mumbai RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Patna RRB Ranchi RRB Secunderabad RRB Siliguri RRB Thiruvananthapuram

The 2nd stage CBT will be of 120 minutes duration and will have 150 questions.

The questions in the 2nd stage CBT for RRB JE will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to General Awareness, Physics and Chemistry, Basics of Computers and Applications, Basics of Environment and Pollution Control and Technical abilities for the post.

