RRBs Release Exam City Details For Junior Engineer Exam

RRB JE exam city details have been released on official RRB websites

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the examination city details for RRB JE recruitment which was advertised towards the end of 2018 and was third major recruitment to be announced by Indian railway last year. The Computer-based tests for RRB Junior Engineer recruitment are due to start from May 22. The admit cards for the candidates will be available four days prior to the allotted examination date.

Apart from the examination details, RRBs have also provided link for Mock Test. Candidates can go to their respective RRB website, and login to their candidate's profile to access the Mock Test.

Candidates from reserved categories can download their travel pass from the same link.

RRB JE Exam City Detail; How To Check?

Step one: Go to official RRB website.

Step two: Click on the link provided to check examination city details. (make sure you click on the link provided for CEN 03/2018).

Step three: Select RRB for city intimation and mock test.

Step four: Login using your registration id and password created at the time of application.

Step five: Submit and view the examination city allotted to you.

Applicants can follow these same steps to access the mock test, download travel pass and download RRB JE admit cards when it is released.

On the exam day, candidates should carry an original ID proof, e-call letter and passport size colour photograph to the exam hall.

The RRB JE exam will comprise 100 questions and candidates will be allowed 90 minutes to attempt the exam. For every negative answer, one-third of the total marks will be deducted from the total marks allotted to the particular question.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.