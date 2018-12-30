Indian Railway Revises Junior Engineer Vacancy; Number Of Vacancies Decreases By 546

Indian Railway has revised and reduced the number of Junior Engineer vacancy

RRB JE Recruitment 2019: Only a day after releasing the detailed advertisement for the recruitment of Junior Engineers, Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) released another notification revising the number of vacancies advertised earlier. After the revision by Indian Railway, there has been a significant decrease in the number of available vacancies. Instead of the 14,033 vacancies advertised earlier, RRBs would now recruit for 13,487 vacancies only.

The vacancies have been reduced by 546 in number. Consequently the number of vacancies for each post has also gone down.

As opposed to the 13,034 vacancies for Junior Engineer, now only 12844 vacancies are available for Junior Engineer post.

The number of Junior Engineer (Information Technology) vacancy has gone down from 49 to 29. The number of vacancies for Depot Material Superintendent has been reduced from 456 to 227, and the number of Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant vacancies has gone down from 494 to 387.

The category-wise distribution of Junior Engineer and other vacancies has also changed.

The revision of RRB JE vacancies comes days after the indicative advertisement was published in Employment News for the week.

RRB JE Recruitment is one of the major recruitment announced by Indian Railway this year. Indian Railway had also revised the number of vacancies for ALP and Technician vacancies and consequently the number of vacancies for Group C posts had increased.

The application process for the RRB JE Recruitment will begin in online mode on January 2, 2019.

