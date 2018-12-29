RRB JE Recruitment 2018: Detailed Notification For Junior Engineer Posts Out; Check Here

RRB JE recruitment notification has bee released on the official websites of RRBs

RRB JE Recruitment 2019: RRB or Railway Recruitment Board, the official hiring arm of Indian Railways has released a detailed official notification for the JE or Junior Engineer recruitment on the official websites of various regional Boards. The current notification (CEN 03 /2018) has invited applications for more than 14,000 vacancies in Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology, Depot Material Superintendant (DMS), and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) posts. The Indian Railways released a short version of employment notification yesterday on the Employment news.

The official RRB JE recruitment notification has been released on following RRB Direct links:

RRB JE recruitment 2018: Detailed notification

Click here to check the detailed official RRB JE recruitment 2019 notification

The latest RRB notification carries around 1,000 Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant vacancies along with more than 13,000 Junior Engineer vacancies.

The application process will begin on January 2, 2019 and will be closed on January 31, 2019.

