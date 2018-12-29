RRB Junior Engineer Recruitment Announced; 10 Important Things To Know

RRB JE Recruitment 2019 advertisement was released yesterday

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), yesterday, released the much awaited Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment notification. With more than 14,000 vacancies announced, RRB JE recruitment is another of Indian Railways major recruitment to be announced in 2018. The posts announced under the RRB JE recruitment require degree/diploma in science/engineering and there are specific eligibility requirements for the various posts announced.

For candidates intending to apply for the RRB JE recruitment, here are some important points to keep in mind:

1. While RRBs have released the recruitment advertisement, the application process does not start before January 2, 2019.

2. Application process will be conducted online through zonal RRB websites. Candidates would need to apply to the respective RRB with which they seek recruitment.

3. The last date to apply for RRB JE recruitment is January 31, 2019.

4. The RRB JE application fee is Rs. 500 for General category candidates and Rs. 250 for Reserved candidates. If a candidate appears for the first stage examination on the allotted date, Rs. 400 will be refunded to General category candidates and full refund will be given to reserved category candidates.

5. Candidates will have the option of paying the application fee either through online mode or through offline mode. If using the online mode candidates will have the option to pay the fee using a credit card or a debit card or through net banking and in case a candidate has to pay application fee offline, they will have the option to pay the fee through SBI Bank Challan or Post Office Challan.

6. After fee submission, candidates will be given time till February 7, 2019 to complete their application forms.

7. Out of the 14,033 vacancies announced, 13,034 vacancies are for Junior Engineer, 49 vacancies are for Junior Engineer (Information Technology), 456 vacancies are for Depot Material Superintendent, and 494 vacancies are for Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant.

8. The vacancy for Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant post is the only one advertised which specifically requires a B.Sc. degree. For all other vacancies, a candidate with a diploma or a degree can apply.

9. The selection process will comprise two stages of Computer-based Test (CBT). The date for the computer-based test will be announced later.

10. Candidates who are filtered through the two CBTs will be called for Document Verification and Medical Examination before final allotment.

