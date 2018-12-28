Railways Increases Exam Fees. To Refund If You Take The Exam.

RRB JE Recruitment 2018: Exam Fees Details

For the Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant recruitment, Indian Railways will levy exam fees of Rs 500 from candidates (Rs 250 for the reserved categories). This is four times the amount charged during the previous Junior Engineer recruitment. However the good news is that candidates who appear for the exam will be refunded a part of the fees. Candidates from the reserved categories will be refunded the entire amount if they take the exam on the scheduled date. Railways has extended this practice which was adopted in the last two recruitment notified through CEN 01/ 2018 and CEN 02/ 2018.

In February, after the two major recruitment notices were released by the railway recruitment boards, there was a huge uproar on the exam fees in response to which, the Railway Ministry announced fee waiver on the condition that candidates should appear for the exam.

As per the new norm, candidates belonging to general category should pay Rs 500 as exam fee and those belonging to reserved categories should pay Rs 250.

While the railway proposes to return Rs 400 to candidates of general category, the entire amount will be returned to other candidates.

The refunding process will begin after the first stage exam is over. Currently RRBs are in the process of refunding the fees for group C recruitment. Candidates who had provided wrong bank details had been asked to furnish correct details till December 31.

