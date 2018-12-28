Indian Railways Announces Jobs For Science Graduates

RRB Recruitment 2018: Jobs Announced For B.Sc. Students

Indian Railways has recently announced jobs for candidates with B.Sc. degree with Physics and Chemistry. 494 vacancies in Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant post are exclusively for Science graduates. Today, the railways has also announced recruitment for Junior Engineer and Depot Material Superintendent posts. A total of 14033 vacancies have been announced and candidates will be selected by the railway recruitment boards or the RRBs through computer based tests and document verification. Online registration will begin on January 2.

Indian Railways Releases Official Notification For 14,033 Junior Engineer Vacancies

For the Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant post, candidates must have obtained the degree with Physics and Chemistry and must have secured minimum 45% marks.

RRB JE Recruitment 2018-2019 Notification: Important Dates

For Junior Engineer (IT), candidates with B.Sc. (Computer Science) are eligible to apply. BCA candidates and those with DOEACC 'B' level course of 3 years duration are also eligible for the post.

This is the third recruitment announced by Indian Railways this year. The selection process for filling up vacancies notified through the previous two notifications is underway.

