Railways Releases Notification For More More Than 13,000 Junior Engineer Vacancies

RRB JE recruitment 2019: The registration process will begin from January 2, 2019

Railway Recruitment Board or RRB, the official recruitment arm of Indian Railways released the official notification for the JE or Junior Engineer. The RRB JE recruitment 2019 will be done for more than 13,000 vacancies. The official notification has been released on the latest Employment News of Indian Government. The RRB notification also carries around 1,000 Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant vacancies. The application process will begin on January 2, 2019 and will be closed on January 31, 2019.

The registration process for the JE recruitment will be done on the official websites of the RRBs.

Earlier in this week, an official from RRB has confirmed to NDTV that the notification will be released this week.

Currently, the Indian Railways is engaged in a mammoth recruitment process of more than one lakh vacancies which includes RRB Group D and RRB ALP and Technician recruitment.

RRB JE Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

RRB JE recruitment 2019: Here is a screen grab from the official Indian Railways notification

Note down these dates if you are planning to apply for RRB JE recruitment 2019:

JE Online registration begins: January 2, 2019

JE Online registration ends: January 31, 2019

Payment of Application Fee through online mode begins: January 2, 2019

Payment of Application Fee through online mode ends: February 5, 2019

Payment of Application Fee through SBI Bank Challan: January 2-February 4

Payment of Application Fee through Post Office Challan: January 2-February 4

Final Submission of Applications: February 7

