Indian Railway Announces Junior Engineer Vacancies; Check Post Details, Eligibility Here

Indian Railway has announced more than 14,000 vacancies

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have finally released the indicative advertisement for Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment. The application process will begin from January 2, 2019. With more than 14,000 vacancies at stake, it is expected that the number of applications will be humongous. Hence, it becomes all the more imperative for candidates to check the eligibility criteria carefully and apply only after confirming their eligibility for the posts advertised.

The total number of vacancies advertised is 14,033 out of which 13,034 are for Junior Engineer. 49 vacancies are for Junior Engineer (Information Technology), 456 vacancies are for Depot Material Superintendent, and 494 vacancies are for Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant.

Candidates applying for these posts should not be younger than 18 years and older than 33 years. Age relaxation on upper age will be permitted as per the detailed CEN published on the RRB website.

For the post of Junior Engineer, a candidate should have a diploma or a degree in Engineering. For Junior Engineer IT post, a candidate should have a PGDCA/ B.Sc. Computer Science/ BCA/ B.Tech. (Information Technology)/ B.Tech. (Computer Science)/ DOEACC 'B' Level course of 3 years duration or equivalent from a recognized University.

In case of Depot Material Superintendent, an applicant should have a diploma or a degree in engineering.

Finally, for the post of Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant, candidate should have a Bachelor degree in Science with Physics and Chemistry with minimum 45 per cent marks.

Click here for more Jobs News