RRB JE Recruitment 2018-2019 Notification: Important Dates

For the third major recruitment of the year, Indian Railways has made an official announcement, today. Official notification, CEN 03/2018, for the RRB JE recruitment has been released online. Indian Railways will fill up 14,033 vacancies in Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) posts in various zonal railways and production units. Online registration for the recruitment will be conducted by the recruitment boards of Indian Railways or the RRBs. Registration link will be activated on January 2. Candidates with Diploma/ Degree in Engineering are eligible to apply for the posts. Candidates awaiting final results are not eligible to apply for this recruitment.

Important Dates:

Online registration: January 2-31

Payment of Application Fee through online mode: January 2- February 5

Payment of Application Fee through SBI Bank Challan: January 2-February 4

Payment of Application Fee through Post Office Challan: January 2-February 4

Final Submission of Applications: February 7

This is the second big opportunity for Diploma candidates, the first one was the Assistant Loco Pilot recruitment.

Candidates should apply through the official websites of the railway recruitment boards from January 2.

