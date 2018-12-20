RRB ALP Result 2018: Revised Shortlist, Scores Expected Today; Live Updates

RRB ALP Revised Result 2018: Check live updates about the revised shortlist here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) in a notice put up on all regional RRB websites simultaneously, on December 4, 2018, announced that the revised RRB ALP result for first computer-based test will be released by December 20, 2018. Hence, the anticipation among the candidates who appeared for the RRB ALP first stage CBT is high. Candidates, who qualify in the first stage CBT after the RRB ALP revised result is declared, will then have to appear for the next round of selection process which is the second stage CBT to be conducted in January 2019.

Various portals have reported yesterday that the RRB ALP results will be announced on the official websites by midnight, but that did not happen. So the wait is still on for the candidates.

Revised RRB ALP Result 2018: Live Updates

December 20, 2018 11:15 am: The RRB ALP results will be released on these websites:

RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ajmer RRB Allahabad RRB Bangalore RRB Bhopal RRB Bhubaneshwar RRB Bilaspur RRB Chandigarh RRB Chennai RRB Gorakhpur RRB Guwahati RRB Jammu RRB Kolkata RRB Malda RRB Mumbai RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Patna RRB Ranchi RRB Secunderabad RRB Siliguri RRB Thiruvananthapuram

Candidates may click on the direct links to access the results.

December 20, 2018 10:30 am: No update on the official websites regarding the revised RRB ALP results.

December 20, 2018 10:20 am: The revised results are expected to announced today.