RRB ALP Revised Result Today, Says Railway Recruitment Board Website

RRB ALP revised result to be released today, according to Railway Recruitment Board

The Indian Railways expected to release the revised RRB ALP recruitment exam result today. The exam, which was conducted for more than 47 lakh candidates in September and August, was organised for more than 64 lakh vacancies in Assistant Loco-Pilot or ALP and Technician posts in country's largest employer. The revised RRB ALP results will be hosted on various Railway Recruitment Board websites. The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB is the official hiring arm of Indian railways.

"The Login to form will be available only between 20-12-2018 18 Hours 00 Minutes to 20-01-2019 23 Hours 55 Minutes," said the official RRB ALP result page which hosts individual scores.

This means, taking the timeline of RRB ALP result declaration into account, the shortlist will be released on the the website around 3 o clock, afternoon.

RRB ALP Revised Result: How To Check Railway Recruitment Board Results

The RRBs are also expected to release the cutoff marks for various categories along with the shortlist and individual scores.

The RRB ALP results will be released on these websites:

RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ajmer RRB Allahabad RRB Bangalore RRB Bhopal RRB Bhubaneshwar RRB Bilaspur RRB Chandigarh RRB Chennai RRB Gorakhpur RRB Guwahati RRB Jammu RRB Kolkata RRB Malda RRB Mumbai RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Patna RRB Ranchi RRB Secunderabad RRB Siliguri RRB Thiruvananthapuram

To check the individual scores, the candidates may open this link and access them after entering their registration details: https://rrbalp.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html

