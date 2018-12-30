RRBs To Begin Junior Engineer Recruitment Application On January 2; 5 Things To Know

RRBs will begin the application process for Junior Engineer vacancy on January 2

RRB JE Recruitment 2019: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the detailed advertisement for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE) vacancies. RRBs had released only indicative advertisement a couple of days ago. Now that the detailed advertisement is available, candidates can get their queries answered by going through the information. The detailed advertisement has information on eligibility, application process, selection process et al.

The application process for the RRB JE Recruitment will begin on January 2, 2019. Here are 5 things a candidate must know before the application process begins:

1. The application links will be available on the RRB websites on January 2, 2019 after 10:00 am.

2. An applicant will be allowed to apply only to one RRB. Candidates who apply to more than one RRB, their application will be rejected.

3. Applicants will need to upload scanned image of their photograph and signature in the application form. Photograph should be a JPEG image of size 20 KB to 50 KB and Signature should be a JPEG image of size 10 KB to 40 KB.

RRB Junior Engineer Recruitment Announced; 10 Important Things To Know

4. Candidates who seek free travel pass will have to upload SC/ST certificate also. The SC/ST certificate should of size 50 to 100 KB.

5. Candidates should provide their personal email id and phone number in the application and make sure that both remain active until the recruitment process is over since RRBs will send all communication related to the exam on the registered email id and phone number only.

Click here for more Jobs News