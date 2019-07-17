RRB Paramedical Exam Begins On July 19; Here's How Your Score Will Be Calculated

RRB NTPC 2019: RRB Paramedical normalization formula revised

RRB NTPC 2019: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have begun the recruitment process for Paramedical vacancies announced in March. The computer-based test for RRB Paramedical recruitment will begin on July 19, 2019 and will be conducted on July 20 and July 21. The RRB call letters for the exam have been released. The examination will be of 90 minutes duration and will be conducted in multiple shifts.

While the computer-based test (CBT) for RRB paramedical is yet to start, RRBs have revised the normalization formula which will be applied to the raw score received by a candidate in the CBT.

To determine the normalized score for RRB Paramedical candidates, the following formula will be used:

The normalized score will be calculated up to 5 decimal points to prevent any tie between candidates who may end up getting similar marks.

After the exam gets over, RRBs will release provisional answer keys and allow candidates to register their objections, if any. After resolution of the objections, RRBs will prepare a final answer key and calculate a candidate's raw score based on the final key. This raw score will then be normalized as per the formula given above.

RRBs had announced 1937 paramedical vacancies, however RRBs withdrew 13 vacancies out of total 25 vacancies advertised for Lab Superintendent Grade III. RRBs also withdrew the only vacancy advertised for Speech Therapist.

