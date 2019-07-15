RRBs Release Paramedical Exam Admit Card; How To Download

RRB NTPC 2019: RRB Paramedical admit cards released for exam on July 19

RRB NTPC 2019: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the RRB Paramedical Call Letters for the examination to be held on July 19, 2019. The RRB Paramedical admit cards can be downloaded from the official websites of the respective Regional Railway Recruitment Boards. The call letter for exam scheduled on July 20 will be released tomorrow and that for exam scheduled on July 21 will be released on July 17, 2019.

It's the standard procedure followed by Indian Railway Recruitment Boards - to release the admit card 4 days before a recruitment exam.

RRB Paramedical Admit Card 2019: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official website.

Step two: Click on the link provided to download RRB Paramedical admit card.

Step three: Enter your login id and date of birth.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

Candidates must bring Original ID proof, E-Call letter and Passport size colour Photograph on the day of the examination. Candidates with Photo Copy/Xerox copy of ID Proof (or) laminated copy of ID proof will not be allowed to appear in the Examination.

The RRB Paramedical exam will be a computer-based test (CBT). It will be of 90 minutes duration. There will be total 100 multiple-choice questions. Each question will carry one mark, with one-third marks deducted for every wrong answer.

