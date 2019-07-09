RRB Paramedical Exam Date, City Details Today

RRB Paramedical exam date 2019: Indian Railways will release the details today

RRB or Railway Recruitment Board of Indian Railways, the official hiring arm of county's largest recruiter, will be releasing the RRB Paramedical exam date and other details today. According to an update released on the official websites of the recruitment body, the RRB Paramedical exam date will be released today by 3.00 pm. RRBs will release exam city, exam date intimation letter and travel pass details for SC and ST reserved category candidates today. RRB Paramedical admit card for candidates, who have registered for the exams which are scheduled to be held in third week, will be released four days prior to the scheduled examination date.

"City & Date Intimation Letter, Travel Pass(For SC/ST) will be available for download from 3 PM on 9th of July 2019. Keep visiting for further Updates (sic)," says a notification released on the official websites regarding RRB Paramedical exam date and other details.

RRBs like RRB Mumbai, RRB Bhopal, RRB Chennai, RRB Chandigarh and RRB Bangalore will release the RRB Paramedical exam date details on their respective websites.

RRBs had released the detailed advertisement (CEN 02/2019 )for RRB Paramedical vacancies in March this year for a total 1,937 vacancies which include posts such as Dietician, Staff Nurse, Dental Hygienist, Optometrist etc.

There will be a single stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for selection. However, RRBs reserve the right to conduct additional CBTs if 'considered necessary for all or for a limited number of candidates as may be deemed fit by RRBs.'

The CBT for the RRB Paramedical exam details expected today will be held on July 19, July 20 and July 21.

For the RRB paramedical CBT, a mock test link will be generated today, as well.

This mock test link, which will be hosted on the official websites of each RRBS, will help the candidates get accustomed with the computer based test.

E-call letter or the RRB Paramedical admit card will be released 4 days before the exam which is from July 15.

The CBT will be of 90 minutes duration and will have 100 questions in total. For every incorrect answer, one-third of the total marks will be deducted as penalty.

RRB Paramedical exam date 2019: Direct link of Railway Recruitment Boards

Click on the direct link of separate boards given here to download your RRB Paramedical exam date and other details:

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.