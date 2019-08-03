Railway Paramedical Recruitment Exam: Answer Key Next Week

RRB Paramedical Answer Key On August 5

Railway recruitment boards (RRB) will release the answer key for the computer based test held for paramedical category posts. As per the latest notification released by the RRBs on the paramedical category recruitment, the answer keys will be released on August 5. Candidates who took the exam can download the answer keys along with the question paper and response sheet from the official website of the RRBs. In addition to this, candidates can file objections against the official answer key, if they find any.

In order to file objections, candidates have to pay Rs 50 per objection submitted. "In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objection will be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the bank account number from which the candidate has made the online payment," said the RRBs.

The objection window will close on August 8. "Candidates are advised to raise objection(s), if any, well before the final date and time i.e., 08.08.2019, 23.59 hrs. after which no representation from the candidates on the questions/options/keys etc., will be entertained," the notification added.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.