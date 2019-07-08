Railway Paramedical Recruitment Exam Details Tomorrow

RRB Paramedical Exam Details On July 9

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) will release the details of the exam to be held for recruitment to paramedical category posts. The test will be computer based (CBT) and will be held on July 19, July 20 and July 21. Tomorrow (July 9) RRBs will release the exam city and exam date for individual candidates. The "Link will be published on all RRBs' official websites shortly and candidates will be informed through their registered mobile and e-mail ID given in their online application," reads the official update.

For the RRB paramedical CBT, mock test link will be generated on July 9, as well. This will help candidates get familiar with the computer based test.

RRBs will also release the travel pass for SC/ ST candidates tomorrow. Such candidates who have opted for the travel pass can download the same online from the official website.

"Candidates may login with their credentials on the above mentioned dates through the link to be provided on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their Exam City, Date, Session, downloading Travel Pass (for SC/ST candidates only) and E-Call letter," reads the update given by the RRBs.

E-call letter or the exam admit card will be released 4 days before the exam which is from July 15.

Candidates were intimated about their candidature on June 7. RRBs had released the eligibility/ ineligibility status of individual candidates online.

The CBT will be of 90 minutes duration and will have 100 questions in total. For every incorrect answer, one-third of the total marks will be deducted as penalty.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability