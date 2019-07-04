RRB To Conduct Computer-Based Test For Paramedical Posts In July

RRB NTPC: RRB Paramedical CBT has been scheduled in July

RRB Admit Card 2019: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will conduct the computer-based test (CBT) for various posts in paramedical category on July 19, 20 and 21. Candidates who applied for RRB NTPC recruitment in paramedical categories will be able to view the Exam City and Date Intimation on the RRB website from July 9, 2019. The mock test link for RRB Paramedical will also be activated on July 9, 2019.

Candidates will also be informed about exam date and city intimation link activation through their Registered Mobile and e-Mail ID given in their online application.

The call letters or admit cards for the RRB Paramedical computer-based test will be available on the RRB websites 4 days before the allotted exam date. Candidates would be able to download their RRB admit cards using their registration number and password created at the time of application for RRB recruitment.

RRBs have already released the eligibility/ineligibility status of the applicants on their website.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for RRB Paramedical posts will be of 90 minutes duration. It will have 100 objective questions. Candidates will be awarded 1 mark for every correct answer and 1/3rd marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. The syllabus, exam pattern, and scheme of marks is available in the detailed notification for RRB paramedical recruitment.

Candidates must bring Original ID proof, E-Call letter and Passport size colour Photograph along with their RRB admit card on the day of the exam to the exam centre.

