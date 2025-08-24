RRB Group D Exam 2025: Check Expected Date, Admit Card, Selection Process Here

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce the exam date for the RRB Group D recruitment soon. This exam will be conducted to fill 32,438 vacancies across different departments. After the schedule is released, admit cards will also be issued, which candidates can download from the official website - rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB Group D Admit Card: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website - rrbcdg.gov.in.

Click on the RRB Group D admit card 2025 link.

Enter your login credentials.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the admit card for future reference.

RRB Group D Exam: Eligibility & Selection Process

The recruitment is being conducted for Level 1 posts across various departments, including Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Electrical, Mechanical, and S&T Technical Departments, along with roles such as Helper/Assistant, Assistant Pointsman, and other Level-1 positions.

The selection procedure includes multiple stages: Computer-Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification (DV), Medical Examination (ME), and final empanelment.

The CBT will be a 90-minute exam with 100 questions (1 mark each). The paper will have four sections:

• General Science - 25 questions

• Mathematics - 25 questions

• General Intelligence & Reasoning - 30 questions

• General Awareness & Current Affairs - 20 questions

This test is designed to evaluate candidates' knowledge, reasoning ability, and awareness of current events.