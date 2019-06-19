NTPC Admit Card 2019: RRB Exams (Tentatively) Scheduled From June, No Updates Yet

RRB NTPC admit card 2019: More than 10 thousand vacancies in this recruitment are for undergraduates.

RRB NTPC admit card 2019: Exam dates, exam city details and admit card details for recruitment to Indian Railways' Non-Technical Popular or NTPC category recruitment is yet to be announced. Though the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) had said the exam will be held in June-September, the candidates who have applied for more than 35,000 vacancies are waiting for a proper exam schedule since March after the completion of the NTPC registration process. On the expectation of exams are going to be held from the month of June, the candidates who had registered for the recruitment has already started searching for RRB NTPC admit cards and other exam related details.

RRBs, the official recruitment agency of Indian Railways, notified the NTPC recruitment in February 2019.

RRB NTPC recruitment, for which the RRB NTPC admit card is expected now, is one of the first recruitment to implement EWS quota and also a major recruitment exercise by country's largest employer.

More than 10 thousand vacancies out of 35208, in this recruitment, are for undergraduates.

Though the official RRB NTPC notification said "Dates for CBTs and other stages of recruitment process shall be intimated from time to time through the websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB)", the wait of the applicants still continues.

For selection to the NTPC category posts, there shall be two stage computer based test (CBT) followed by skill test (computer based aptitude test for station master and traffic assistant, typing skill test for junior clerk cum typist, junior time keeper, accounts clerk cum typist, senior clerk cum typist, junior account assistant cum typist and senior time keeper).

For trains clerk, commercial cum ticket clerk, goods guard, senior commercial cum ticket clerk, commercial apprentice, there shall be two stage CBT.

Subsequently, there will be document verification and medical examination.

The RRB NTPC admit card and other details are expected to be released on websites hosted by various RRBs. If we consider the tradition of RRBs in releasing the admit cards, the Boards will be releasing the RRB NTPC admit cards four days prior to the scheduled examinations.

Before that, the Boards will release the exam city and travel details (exclusively for SC and ST candidates) on the official websites of the RRBS.

