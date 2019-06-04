Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) Yet To Announce NTPC Exam Date

RRB NTPC Exam, Admit Card Date Update

Exam dates for recruitment to railway non-technical popular category posts is yet to be announced. Though the railway recruitment boards (RRB) had said the exam will be held in June-September, a proper exam schedule has not been released yet. On the other hand, candidates who have registered for the exam are searching for the RRB NTPC admit cards. RRBs notified the NTPC recruitment in February 2019. This is one of the first recruitment to implement EWS quota. More than 10 thousand vacancies out of 35208, in this recruitment, are for undergraduates.

"Dates for CBTs and other stages of recruitment process shall be intimated from time to time through the websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB)," reads the official notification.

For selection to the NTPC category posts, there shall be two stage computer based test (CBT) followed by skill test (computer based aptitude test for station master and traffic assistant, typing skill test for junior clerk cum typist, junior time keeper, accounts clerk cum typist, senior clerk cum typist, junior account assistant cum typist and senior time keeper).

For trains clerk, commercial cum ticket clerk, goods guard, senior commercial cum ticket clerk, commercial apprentice, there shall be two stage CBT.

Subsequently, there will be document verification and medical examination.

Candidates will have to download the city and date intimations, admit cards and travel authority (wherever applicable) from the links provided on the official websites of RRBs.

