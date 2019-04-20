69 Vacancies Withdrawn From RRB NTPC Recruitment

RRB NTPC 2019 Vacancy Number Changed

"In view of the change of work pattern in Diesel Locomotive works (DLW), Varanasi, all the following notified vacancies of DLW under RRB Allahabad are treated as withdrawn from the centralized employment notice CEN 01/2019 which was issued on 28.02.2019," reads the recent notification released by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) today (April 20). Through this notification RRBs have intimated to the candidates that 69 vacancies in total have been withdrawn from the ongoing RRB NTPC recruitment selection. The corrigendum is available on the official websites of the RRBs.

On April 12, two Ministerial & Isolated Category posts were withdrawn by RRB Allahabad advertised under DLW, Varanasi.

For candidates who have applied to the posts in DLW under RRB Allahabad, the Board has allowed them to modify their order of preference of posts till April 30. Such candidates need not pay any modification fees.

Vacancies have been reduced for the under-graduate posts for which class 12 pass qualification is required for eligibility.

Recruitment to Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts was advertised in February for Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways.

Online registration process was completed in April 12.

