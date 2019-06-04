Railway ALP Aptitude Test Result Out; Download Score Card

RRB ALP Aptitude Test Result: Know How To Download

Railway recruitment boards (RRB) have released the final result and score cards for the computer based aptitude test held for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician recruitment. The RRB ALP aptitude test result and score cards are available on the respective RRB portal. "While every care has been taken in preparing the CBAT result, RRB reserves the right to rectify any inadvertent error or typographical/printing mistakes. RRB regrets inability to entertain any correspondence from the candidates on the result," said the RRBs.

Check RRB ALP Aptitude Test Result

Hereafter the RRBs will verify the documents of those candidates who have qualified the aptitude test. The document verification list will be released separately for Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician posts. "Accordingly the candidates are advised to regularly visit their applied to RRB to view the list of shortlisted candidates for document verification. After publication of the above by the RRB, the candidates can also view their shortlist status for document verification through the link which will be provided on the websites of the RRBs," reads the official notification.

The computer based aptitude test, otherwise referred to as CBAT by the candidates, was held from May 10 to May 21. Candidates can check their result using their registration number and date of birth.

