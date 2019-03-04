RRB Paramedical 2019 Recruitment Begins; Application From Today

RRB Paramedical 2019 application will begin today on the official website

RRBs have released the detailed advertisement for RRB Paramedical vacancies. The detailed CEN 02/2019 advertisement was released today and the application will begin shortly. RRBs have advertised total 1937 vacancies which include posts such as Dietician, Staff Nurse, Dental Hygienist, Optometrist etc. Candidates who possess the qualification required for these posts can apply through official RRB websites shortly.

RRB Group D Result For More Than 1.17 Crore Candidates Today: Live Update

RRB Paramedical 2019: Important Dates

Commencement of online application: March 4, 2019

Last date to apply online: April 2, 2019 at 11:59 pm

Closing of offline payment: April 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm

Closing of online payment: April 5, 2019 at 10:00 pm

Last date to submit application complete in all aspects: April 7, 2019 at 11:59 pm

Computer based test: Tentatively in 1st week of June 2019

RRB NTPC Registration For 35,277 Vacancies Started, Here're Direct Links

Application Fee

The application fee for all candidates except the fee Concession categories is Rs. 500. Out of this fee of Rs. 500 an amount of Rs. 400 will be refunded to the candidate's bank account duly deducting bank charges, after they appear in CBT.

The application fee for candidates belonging to SC / ST / Ex-Servicemen / PwBDs / Female / Transgender / Minorities / Economically backward class is Rs. 250. In case of reserved categories Rs. 240 will be refunded.

Selection Process

There will be a single stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for selection. However, RRBs reserve the right to conduct additional CBTs if 'considered necessary for all or for a limited number of candidates as may be deemed fit by RRBs.'

Click here for more Jobs News