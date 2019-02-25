RRB NTPC 2019: Detailed Advertisement On February 28; Expected Eligibility, Selection Process Details

RRB NTPC 2019 detailed advertisement will be released on February 28

RRB NTPC 2019: RRBs have released indicative advertisement for NTPC recruitment. While the total number of vacancies advertised are 1,30,000, only 30,000 fall under Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Para-Medical Staff, and Ministerial and Isolated Categories and 1,00,000 are for level one posts for which recruitment will be done by Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs). The distribution of the 30,000 vacancies will be clear only after the detailed advertisements are released.

The number of vacancies for NTPC post will be clear on February 28, 2019 when RRBs will release RRB/CEN 01/2019.

Meanwhile, based on previous RRB NTPC recruitment, here's what candidates can expect.

RRB NTPC Eligibility

The candidate must have completed 12 years of schooling or has passed an entrance test conducted by a recognized University.

RRB NTPC Age Limit

The candidate must not be below the age of 18 years. Upper age limit will be clear after the detailed advertisement is released.

RRB NTPC Selection Process

The selection process may constitute a single Computer-Based Test (CBT). After CBT, candidates will be called for Document Verification process. In case of posts like Senior Clerk-cum-Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist, a typing test will be conducted which will be qualifying in nature.

The information above is completely based on the RRB NTPC recruitment advertised in 2015. Details would be clear only after the RRB NTPC 2019 detailed advertisement is released.

