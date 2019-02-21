RRB NTPC 2015 Result: 197 Fresh Candidates Recommended By RRB Allahabad

RRB NTPC Recruitment Update: 197 Fresh Candidates Recommended For Cen 03/ 2015 Posts

The railway recruitment board (RRB) Allahabad has recommended 148 candidates for Goods Guard post in North Central Railway. In the said post, advertised under CEN 03/ 2015 category 4 for NTPC posts, 49 candidates have also been recommended for the Northern Railways. "...are provisionally empanelled for the post of Goods Guard (Cat-4) in the Replacement Panels against Replacement Indents," said the Board. "Their names along with other details have been recommended to the Principal Chief Personnel Officer of the concerned Railway. Medical Tests and antecedent verification etc. will be conducted at their end," it added.

The candidates have been selected from the standby list which was released earlier based on the computer based exams and document verification.

The cut off marks in the unreserved category for North Central Railway is 80.99685 marks and it is 81.02827 marks in the Northern Railway.

Meanwhile, social media is buzzing with speculations on the group D exam result for posts advertised through CEN 02/2018. While there is no official confirmation given by the Board in general, officials have said that the result will be released in February. This is the first among the three selection stages. The posts were notified in February 2018.

