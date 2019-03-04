RRB Group D Result In Afternoon Today: Live Update

RRB Group D result will be released today in the afternoon

RRB Group D Result: RRB Group D result, after much anticipation and wait, will finally be released today. The result will bring relief to candidates who have been on the edge of their seat this last month since RRBs had earlier informally said that the RRB Group D result will be released by mid-February. With RRB Group D result declaration today, RRBs will begin the second phase of the selection process which is Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The nature of duties associated with Group D posts demand that a candidate must be healthy and should fulfill the minimum physical fitness standard as exhibited by the recruitment board.

Candidates who are waiting for the RRB Group D result should watch this space for latest and real time updates on the result.

RRB Group D Result: Live Updates Here

RRBs will release RRB Group D result today after 3 pm

March 4, 2019, 11:00 am: RRBs will release the normalized scores of candidates. Know why normalization is done. The equation followed by RRB to normalize scores is given below:

RRB will normalize Group D scores as per this equation

March 4, 2019, 10:30 am: Earlier, RRB officials had insisted that Group D result will be released by the mid of February but that benchmark passed without any sign of the result.

March 4, 2019, 10:00 am: Meanwhile, RRBs have released the advertisement for paramedical vacancies, the application for which will begin today.

March 4, 2019, 9:40 am: Candidates will be able to login using their registration number and date of birth to check their result.

March 4, 2019, 9:15 am: More than 1.8 crore candidates had registered for the RRB Group D exam and approximately 1.17 crore appeared for the exam.

March 4, 2019, 9:00 am: There are more than 62,000 Group D vacancies available with various RRBs.

March 4, 2019, 8:45 am: RRBs had advertised Group D recruitment in February last year.

