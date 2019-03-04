RRB Group D Result: How To Check Your Scores, PET Short-Listing Status

RRB Group D result: The Boards have released the shortlist for PET, normalized score and cut-off

The Indian Railways has released the RRB Group D results on the official websites of various regional Boards affiliated with the national carrier. The RRB Group D result means the provisional shortlist to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) to be organised by various Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) in upcoming days. Along with the RRB Group D result, the Boards have also released the normalized cut-off marks of candidates short-listed for PET, normalized score and short-listing status for PET on the official websites. Checking the cut-off is easy as checking the results. But, for accessing the normalized score and short-listing status for PET, candidates need to log in through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs duly entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth in DDMMYYYY format till March 15, 2019.

When we checked last, the official link is not opening.

So far RRB Kolkata, RRB Mumbai, RRB Bangalore, RRB Bhubaneshwar, RRB Allahabad, RRB Patna, RRB Bilaspur and RRB Secunderabad have released the RRB Group D result PDFs.

RRB Group D Result: How To Check Normalized Score And Short-Listing Status For PET

Follow the steps given here to check your normalized score and short-listing status for PET:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB you had registered for during the RRB Group D initial registration process

Step 2: Click on the link "Click here to view the Normalized Score and short-listing status for PET" given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, log in by entering the Registration Number and Date of Birth in DDMMYYYY format.

Step 4: On the next page check your normalized score and short-listing status for PET.

This facility will be available till March 15, according to the official RRB Group D result notification.

According to RRB Group result notification, candidates bearing the roll numbers listed on the PDF files uploaded on the RRB Websites are provisionally shortlisted to appear in the PET. In the RRB Group D result of CBT, candidates equal to three times the vacancies have been shortlisted for the PET.

The Railways ministry said the conduct of PET, Document Verification, Medical Examination and publishing of Panel for level 1 posts shall be carried out by the Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) of the respective Zonal Railways.

Click here for more Jobs News

