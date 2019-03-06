RRB Group D Result: Viral Score Sheet Of More Than 100 Marks Scored Is Morphed, Says Indian Railways

RRB Group D result 2019: The scores, results and cut-offs have been released on the official websites

Indian Railways on Tuesday said a score sheet of a RRB Group D candidate, which has gone viral on social media, is "morphed". A Railway Recruitment Board or RRB result scorecard of candidate that is doing the rounds of social media sites like Twitter and Facebook shows the candidate scoring 109, 148, 102,130, 354 marks out of 100 marks in the different sections of the test. Indian Railways released the RRB Group D result for more than 1 crore candidates on Monday in its various RRB websites. RRB Group D or Level recruitment for around 63,000 vacancies was announced in February last year and the recruitment exams (as Computer-Based Test) were held from September 17 to December 17 in various centres across India.

After tweeting about the 'morphed' RRB Group D result score sheet, the Railways has also produced the original mark sheet of the candidate.

A candidate score sheet with very high score is being made viral. Please note that this score sheet is morphed. The correct score sheet is given below. Please don't be misguided by unscrupulous elements. Indian Railways Recruitment system is fair and transparent. pic.twitter.com/zT71vvXpU1 - Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 5, 2019

"A candidate score sheet with very high score is being made viral. Please note that this score sheet is morphed. The correct score sheet is given below. Please don't be misguided by unscrupulous elements. Indian Railways Recruitment system is fair and transparent," the Ministry of Railways tweeted the clarification.

Next stage in the RRB Group D recruitment process is Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the same will be carried out by various Railway Recruitment Cells or RRCs. The PET is scheduled to begin from the third week of this month. About 1,90,000 people have been short listed to take the next exam which is a PET. This will be followed by Document Verification.

The RRBs, through the RRB Group D result of CBTs have announced short lists of three times the vacancies it announced for the recruitment in various RRBs like RRB Allahabad, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Mumbai, RRB Secunderabad and RRB Kolkata.

According to Indian Railways officials, over 1.8 crore candidates registered for the exam.

(With Inputs from PTI)

