RRBs To Release Raw Scores Of Group D Exam Today

RRB Group D Answer Key, Score Card

A week after declaring RRB Group D results, the railway recruitment boards will release the score card, final answer keys of the exam today. Through an official notification, RRBs have informed that the question paper, response, final answer key and the score sheet will be released today at 6 pm. "Candidate may login through the link to be provided on the websites of RRBs for viewing the above details from 18.00 hrs of 10.03.2019 to 23.59 hrs of 16.03.2019," said the RRBs.

"Accordingly, candidates will be able to view the complete evaluation details such as number of questions attempted, number of questions correctly answered, number of questions wrongly answered, raw marks, number of questions ignored (if any), prorated marks out of 100, normalized marks and status of shortlisting through candidate login," it added.

The RRBs have published a comprehensive Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on the websites for facilitating better understanding of normalization among candidates.

The physical efficiency test for those candidates who have qualified the computer based test will be held from the third week of March. RRB Group D Result: PET From March Third Week, Here're Direct RRC Links To Check Details

