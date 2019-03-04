RRB Group D Result: Marks Login Link Is Available Now; Direct Link Here

RRB Group D result: The login link to access the RRB Group D CBT scores is active now.

Jobs | | Updated: March 04, 2019 21:55 IST
New Delhi: 

After remaining non-responsive for more than 5 hours, the RRB Group D result login page for accessing the normalized marks and PET status is back now. By logging into this link, the candidates who have appeared for the RRB Group D exam may check the marks they secured in the exam along with the status of their Physical Efficiency Test or PET, the next level of RRB Group D or Level 1 2018 recruitment process. Meanwhile, if you are searching for the RRB Group D result or shortlist for PET, click here.
Along with the RRB Group D result, the Railway Recruitment Board or RRB has also released the marks every candidate secured in the Computer-Based Test or CBT held from September 17, 2018 to December 18, 2018. 

But, for accessing the normalized marks scored in the RRB Group D result and short-listing status for PET, candidates need to log in through the link provided here by entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth in DDMMYYYY format till March 15, 2019.

RRB Group D result: Direct link to check your marks and PET status

Here are the direct link to access the RRB Group D marks:

Name of RRBDirect link
RRB Ahmedabad Group D result Click here for RRB Group D marks login
RRB Ajmer Group D resultClick here for RRB Group D marks login
RRB Allahbad Group D resultClick here for RRB Group D marks login
RRB Bangalore Group D resultClick here for RRB Group D marks login
RRB Bhopal Group D resultClick here for RRB Group D marks login
RRB Bhubaneshwar Group D resultClick here for RRB Group D marks login
RRB Bilaspur Group D resultClick here for RRB Group D marks login
RRB Chennai Group D resultClick here for RRB Group D marks login
RRB Chandigarh Group D resultClick here for RRB Group D marks login
RRB Gorakhpur Group D resultClick here for RRB Group D marks login
RRB Guwahati Group D resultClick here for RRB Group D marks login
RRB Kolkata Group D resultClick here for RRB Group D marks login
RRB Mumbai Group D resultClick here for RRB Group D marks login
RRB Patna Group D resultClick here for RRB Group D marks login
RRB Ranchi Group D resultClick here for RRB Group D marks login
RRB Secunderabad Group D resultClick here for RRB Group D marks login

