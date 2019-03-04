RRB Group D Result: Minor Delay In Result; Several RRB Websites Down

RRB Group D result will be released on the official websites of Indian Railways

RRB Group D Result: RRB Group D Result will be released soon on the RRB websites. The RRB Group D result declaration time was after 3:00 pm but there has been a minor delay. Result, however, will be released today itself. The Indian Railways, country's largest employer, will release the RRB Group D result on the official websites or various RRBs or Railway Recruitment Boards. The RRB Group D result will be released on separate PDF files for various RRBs for which the candidates registered for the exam in the first hand. The RRBs will later release the marks secured by each candidates in the Computer Based Test or CBT on the official websites.

Here are three major points every candidates who are waiting for the RRB Group D results should be aware of:

RRB Group D result: When to check

RRB Group D result: When is your result coming?

The RRB Group D result can be expected anytime from now.

RRB Group D result: Where to check

RRB Group D result 2019: The results will be released on the official RRB websites

The results will be published on the official websites of various regional boards affiliated with the Indian Railways. These regional boards or Railway Recruitment Boards undertake operational and functional responsibilities of the national transporter. Indian Railways has 21 such Boards (some of them have not announced vacancies for RRB Group D however). Every candidate, who is waiting for the RRB Group D result must visit the respective RRB websites to check their result.

Here are the direct links of RRB websites to check the RRB results:

RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ajmer RRB Allahabad RRB Bangalore RRB Bhopal RRB Bhubaneshwar RRB Bilaspur RRB Chandigarh RRB Chennai RRB Gorakhpur RRB Guwahati RRB Jammu RRB Kolkata RRB Malda RRB Mumbai RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Patna RRB Ranchi RRB Secunderabad RRB Siliguri RRB Thiruvananthapuram

RRB Group D result: How to check

Follow the steps to check your RRB Group D result:

1. Click on the link of RRB you had applied to

2. On the homepage, click on the shortlist of PET of RRB Group D (CEN 02/2018 Level 1 recruitment written exam)

3. On next page open, search for your registration number

