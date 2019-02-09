RRB Group D Result 2018-19 Soon; Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Next

RRB Group D result 2018-19 will be released soon and conduct PET next

RRB Group D Result 2018-19: RRB Group D result is expected soon. While result date is not confirmed yet, it is very likely that the RRB group D result will be released in the second week of February. After the result is declared for Group D CBT, RRBs will conduct Physical Efficiency Test for shortlisted candidates. Based on the merit in Group D computer-based test (CBT), candidates shall be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) twice the community wise total vacancy of the Posts notified against RRBs.

Passing Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is mandatory and the same will be qualifying in nature.

The PET for male candidates will consist of the following components:

Should be able to lift and carry 35 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down. Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance.

The PET for female candidates will consist of the following components:

Should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down. Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.

After the PET process, RRBs will conduct Document Verification process. Candidates would be called for the Document Verification process based on their performance in CBT and subject to them qualifying the PET.

