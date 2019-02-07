RRB Group D Result Date Not Fixed: Official

RRB Group D Result date is not fixed yet told an RRB Official to NDTV

RRB Group D Result: Amidst speculation about RRB Group D result, an RRB official confirmed to NDTV that result date, when decided upon, will be released on all RRB websites. The official said that RRBs would release an official notification about result declaration 2-3 days prior to the result declaration date. The official also said that candidates should check only the official website for updates and not believe any other website claiming to know the result date.

RRB Group D is a massive recruitment with more than one crore candidates waiting for their result. While candidates wait anxiously for an update on the RRB Group D result, some news sites have increased their anxiety by regularly speculating the result date.

Candidates are advised to wait patiently for an official confirmation from the RRBs. As with Group C result, RRBs would update the Group D result declaration information on their respective websites.

RRBs finished the process of receiving objection on the provisional answer key on January 19, 2019. Candidates were charged Rs. 50 for each objection submitted. In cases where the objection is accepted, the fee will be refunded to candidates.

The recruitment process for Group D posts involves only one stage of Computer-based Test (CBT). Candidates who qualify in the RRB Group D CBT will be called for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) followed by a Document Verification process and Empanelling of candidates.

