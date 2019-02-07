Decline In Job Recommendations By RRBs In Past Five Years: Government

RRBs have registered a decline in job recommendations in past 5 years

In a reply in the Rajya Sabha, the Personnel Ministry said that there has been a decline in the number of candidates recommended for jobs by the Railway Recruitment Boards/cells in the past five years. As opposed to 79,803 selections made in 2015-16, a relatively lesser 26,318 candidates were recommended in 2016-17 and only 24,462 candidates were recommended by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) during 2017-18.

47,186 candidates were recommended in 2014-15 and 63,455 were recommended in 2013-14 for jobs by the RRBs and RRCs, the reply added.

The reply also listed recruitment done by other agencies. In 2017-18, 45,391 candidates were recommended for jobs by Staff Selection Commission (SSC). In contrast, 68,880 candidates were selected by SSC in 2016-17. In 2015-16, SSC recommended 25,138 candidates, 58,066 in 2014-15 and 48,842 in 2013-14.

In case of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the commission recommended 6,294 candidates in 2017-18, 5,735 candidates in 2016-17, and 6,866 candidates in 2015-16. A total of 8,272 and 8,852 such recommendations were made in 2014-15 and 2013-14 respectively, the reply said.

"There is no sharp decline in the recruitment made by the commissions/ recruitment boards. The number of candidates recommended for recruitment by the commission/recruitment boards varies from year to year, largely depending on the vacancies reported by the user departments for a particular year," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in the reply.

Currently, RRBs/RRCs are conducting recruitment drive for Group C, Group D, and Junior Engineer vacancies for the year 2018-19. There are 64371 vacancies under Group C recruitment drive, 62907 vacancies under Group D recruitment, and 13487 vacancies under Junior Engineer recruitment.

SSC has recently released recruitment notice for Junior Engineer posts. The vacancies have not been determined yet and the exact number of vacancies to be filled will be announced later.