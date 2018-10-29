RRB ALP Technician Result Awaited; More Than 64,000 Vacancies To Be Filled

RRB ALP Technician Result 2018:RRBs are expected to announce the result for ALP, Technician first stage CBT soon. RRBs have already completed the process of inviting objection on the preliminary answer key. The result will be released after resolving all the objection that has been received by the RRBs. RRBs will also release the final answer key after result declaration. Almost 36 lakh candidates had appeared for the RRB ALP Technician first stage exam.

The number of available vacancy for RRB ALP and Technician was increased to 64371. The recruitment notice, when released in February had notified 26502 vacancies in total, out of which 17673 was for Assistant Loco Pilot post. The vacancy number was increased by 2.4 times later.

RRBs will select candidates 15 times the vacancy number for the second stage CBT on the basis of the merit in first CBT. Shortlist for candidates qualified for second stage CBT will be released RRB-wise. Candidates will also be notified on their registered email id and mobile number.

In order to speed up the recruitment process RRBs had asked ALP, Technician exam candidates to fill post preference before the second stage CBT itself. This does not mean that candidates have qualified for the second stage CBT.

Candidates will be allowed to appear in the second stage CBT only if they qualify in the first stage CBT that was conducted for RRB ALP Technician recruitment.

