RRB ALP, Technician Result Awaited: What's Next

RRB ALP, Technician Result Awaited

RRB ALP, technician results are awaited. Close to 36 lakh candidates are waiting for another update from the Railway recruitment boards (RRBs) regarding the ALP result. So far, the last activity was for filling the post preference, additional qualification details and exam trade. On September 25, RRBs had concluded the answer key challenge process for all the candidates who had appeared for the first stage test, otherwise known as the CBT (computer based test) of ALP, technician recruitment. RRBs will release the merit list of first CBT on the basis of the final answer key.

As per sources, the RRB ALP result is expected before Diwali and most probably before October 31.

In order to save time, RRBs had asked candidates to fill the details before releasing the result.

RRBs had also asked candidates to confirm their bank details for the exam fee refund.

The recruitment notice, when released in February notified 26502 vacancies in total out of which 17673 was for Assistant Loco Pilot post. The vacancy number was increased by 2.4 times later on. 1 Out Of 56 Stand A Chance To Qualify 1st CBT Of RRB Group C Exam

After the exam, Ministry of Railways confirmed the final vacancy number. The revised list, of group C posts, has RRB zone and railway unit wise vacancy details including other units like Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, -Research Design and Standards Organization, Metro Railway Kolkata, Rail Coach Factory, etc.

RRB ALP, Technician Soon: What's Next?

Hereafter, RRBs will select candidates 15 times the vacancy number for the second stage CBT on the basis of the merit in first CBT. 'The RRB wise short listed candidates for Second Stage CBT shall be advised through the websites of RRBs as well as personal communication to the registered mobile number and email to download their e call letter for appearing in the Second Stage CBT,' says the recruiting body.

The marking pattern for the second CBT will be the same as of first one.

Candidates should be very particular about their signatures as difference in signature style or language in second CBT may lead to cancellation of the candidature.

Unlike first CBT, second CBT admit cards will be available on the respective RRB websites.

In this stage also, free sleeper class railway pass will be given to SC/ ST candidates.

