RRB ALP Result 2018: First Stage CBT Results Soon; Check Websites, Links Details Here

RRB ALP result for stage 1 CBT is expected to be announced before Diwali: Reports

Railway Recruitment Board or RRB is likely to release the first stage exam results of the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician vacancies next week. According to reports, the Board is planning to release the first stage RRB ALP results before Diwali and it can be expected anytime before November 7, 2018. However, an RRB official NDTV contacted confirmed that the RRBs have not yet fixed any date for the declaration and dates related to the RRB ALP results will be announced online and details about the same will be messaged to the candidates. Indian Railways, through its official hiring agency, RRB, have been engaged in one of the largest recruitment process involving RRB ALP and RRB Group D posts.

RRB ALP and Technician recruitment process will be conducted in two stages examination (first stage Computer Based Test or CBT and second stage CBT) common for ALP and Technician.

In addition, according to the official notification by RRB, candidates who have opted for ALP and qualified in second stage CBT have to undergo Computer Based Aptitude Test (AT).

For the recruitment, marks will be normalized in all the stages of exam.

The RRB wise and Railway wise vacancies indicated in the official Centralised Employment Notice or CEN was increased later as per the requirement of Railway administrations and from 26,000, the vacancies are currently more than 60,000.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: Exam Shift, Date And City Details Released; Details Here

RRBs will publish an updated vacancy table on their websites indicating the RRB wise vacancies against various Railways/Production units and posts after the completion of first stage CBT.

"Candidates who secure marks, equal to or above the Minimum Qualifying Marks prescribed for various communities/categories in the First Stage CBT shall be advised to exercise their option for RRB and preference of Railways and Posts within the chosen RRB," said the notification.

RRB Group D Exam Questions To Cover These Subject Areas

After candidates submit their option for specific RRB/Railway and Posts, RRB wise shortlisting of candidates for second stage CBT shall be done at the rate of 15 times (may increase or decrease as per the requirement of Railway Administration) the updated vacancies for that RRB, said the notification.

The short listing for second stage CBT will be based on the merit of candidates in first stage CBT from RRB ALP results.

2907 Apprenticeship Under Indian Railways: Apply Now

The RRB wise short listed candidates for second stage CBT shall be advised through the websites of RRBs as well as personal communication to the registered mobile number and email to download their e call letter for appearing in the second stage CBT.

RRB ALP Results: Direct Links

The candidates may go to the links given here to check their RRB ALP Result once it has been released.

A link for checking your results will be provided on the links given below:

RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ajmer RRB Allahabad RRB Bangalore RRB Bhopal RRB Bhubaneshwar RRB Bilaspur RRB Chandigarh RRB Chennai RRB Gorakhpur RRB Guwahati RRB Jammu RRB Kolkata RRB Malda RRB Mumbai RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Patna RRB Ranchi RRB Secunderabad RRB Siliguri RRB Thiruvananthapuram

Click here for more Jobs News