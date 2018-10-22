2907 Apprenticeship Under Indian Railways: Apply Now

Railway Recruitment 2018: Apprenticeship Under Eastern Railway For 2907 Posts

Eastern Railway has invited applications for 'engagement / training as Act Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules, 1992, as amended from time to time, in Workshops and Divisions of Eastern Railway.' Online applications should be submitted at the official website of Eastern Railway. Vacancies are available at Howrah, Sealdah, Malda, Asansol, Kanchrapara, Liluah and Jamalpur divisions. The last date for submission of application fees is November 14.

Candidates in the age group of 15-24 years as on January 1, 2019 are eligible to apply. 'Upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years in case of SC/ST candidates, 3 years in case of OBC candidates and 10 years for Persons With Disabilities (PWD) candidates,' clarifies the recruiting body regarding age relaxation.

Matriculates with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (excluding additional subjects) and an ITI Pass certificate (in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done) granted by the NCVT can apply. Applicants shall also have to deposit Rs 100 as application fees (SC/ ST/ PwD candidates are exempted from paying the fees). Others can pay the fees by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking.

