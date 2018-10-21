RRB Group D Admit Card, Date, Shift And City Details Released; Check Details Here

RRB Admit Card 2018: RRB Group D Exam, Date, Shift, City, Login Details Released, Check Details Here

RRB Group D exam 2018: RRBs have released the RRB Group D admit card and other details on the official websites of the Boards. Railway Recruitment Board or RRBs of Indian Railways is currently conducting Computer-Based Tests for more than 60,000 vacancies announced by India's largest employer in the beginning of the year. According to the notifications available on various websites of RRB, Group D exam has been now fixed till December 17, 2018. RRB Group D admit card or e-call letters for these exams will be released four days prior to the scheduled exam date.

Among the 16 RRBs which had invited online applications for the Group D recruitment, RRB Chandigarh has more openings, 7,832, followed by RRB Secunderabad (6,523) and Ahmedabad (6,087).

Out of the total 62,907 vacancies announced by RRBs in a Centralised Employment Notification or CEN, 16 Railway Recruitment Boards are participating in the recruitment process for RRB Group D jobs. From the total 21 RRBs Jammu, Malda, Muzaffarpur, Siliguri and Thiruvananthapuram have not announced recruitment in this notification.

RRBs like Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Patna, Ranchi and Secunderabad participating in the Group D recruitment process.

The entire RRB Group D recruitment process will involve a CBT, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification (DV). The date, time and venue for all the recruitment activities will be fixed by the RRBs and then will be intimated to the eligible candidates in due course.

For the RRB Group D examination, free sleeper class railway pass will be part of e-call letter or admit card provided to SC/ST candidates when they are called for various stages of selection viz. CBT /PET /DV (as applicable) as per the details of valid caste certificate furnished in online application.

According to the RRB Group D notification, at the time of obtaining reservation and travelling, the reservation clerk and/or ticket checking staff of Indian Railways will ask for the original SC/ST community certificate for verification of genuineness of the candidate.

"Any attempt to misuse this travelling authority shall lead to rejection of candidature at any stage of the selection process including debarment for future examinations," said the RRB Group D notification.

The notification also said RRBs may share, with the consent of the candidates, the scores obtained by them in RRB exams with other Ministries/Departments/Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) and Private organizations, for recruitment in their organizations.

Candidates were given chance to express their consent for the same, or otherwise, in the online application.

