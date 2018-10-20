RRB Group D Admit Card, Exam 2018: 10 Important Points Candidates Must Know

RRB Group D exam 2018: Exam details till December 17, 2018 have been released

RRB Group D recruitment 2018: If you are a job aspirant who has applied for the RRB Group D or Group C Level 1 recruitment by the hiring department of Indian Railways, Railway Recruitment Board or RRB, you must be exhausted with the information being shared among your peers and internet when you search for details about the exam. You must be also going to internet searching for information on your RRB Group D admit card, exam dates etc. and getting stumbled upon the humongous among of news articles detailing the recruitment process and other related events. So, to make things easier, this article, like a single window for everything, will provide you every information you are searching in regard to RRB Group D recruitment process 2018.

Indian Railways had notified for recruitment of track maintainer, points man, helper, gateman and porter positions in the beginning of this year and recruitment exam started on September 17, 2018. The RRBs - there are more a total of 20 RRBs in the country now - had announced more than 60,000 vacancies.

1. RRB Group D exam date and other details

RRBs have released examination date, shift and city details of candidates whose examination is scheduled till December 17, 2018 today on the official website of the Boards. The candidates may login to these websites and check their details.

2. RRB Group D admit card

RRB Group D admit card will be released four days before the actual examination date. If your examination is scheduled for October 29, 2019, the admit cards or e-call letters will be made available from October 25, 2015. The admit cards also available on the official websites of the RRBs.

According to RRBs, an applicant must carry any one of the Original Photo IDs listed in the e- Call letter.

3. RRB Group D exam pattern

In RRB Group D exam, Mathematics section will have 25 questions while the General Intelligence and Reasoning section will have 30 questions. There will be 25 questions in General Science and General awareness and Current Affairs section will have 20 questions.

4. RRB Group D CBT

The recruitment test for the RRB Group D jobs will be held as a Computer-Based Test or CBT. The CBTs will be held in various centres in different shifts on the examination days. The examinations will be conducted in dedicated examination centres having special infrastructure facilities like CCTV Cameras, PCs and server with specific requirement of hardware and software etc so that examination can be conducted trouble free and without any malpractice.

5. RRB Group D Mock test

The Railway Recruitment Boards have activated a mock test link on their official websites.

Here is how to access the RRB Group D mock test links for making yourself accustomed with the recruitment exam:

Step 1: Go to official website.

Step 2: Click on the mock test link.

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Submit and begin the mock test.

6. RRB Group D Exam hall instructions

Mobile phones, pager, watches, Bluetooth enabled devices, calculators, metallic wears, bangles, belts, bracelets etc. are not allowed inside the test centre. The applicants are not supposed to apply Mehandi/Henna on left thumb to avoid difficulties in registration. A self-declaration paragraph will be displayed on the computer screen before start of the exam and candidate should write the same in the space provided in the e-call letter in the exam lab only.

After selecting the option for a question in the exam, candidates must click SAVE and NEXT to save their answer.

Unsaved answers will not be taken for evaluation. Indulging in any type of malpractice /unfair means / misbehaviour / indiscipline /impersonation at the examination venue will lead to disqualification in the exam and debarment from all future RRB Examinations & Appointment in Railways.

7. How to access your RRB website

9. How to download your admit card

Go to the links given on point number 8 and follow these steps:

Step One: Login by entering user ID (your registration number), user password (your date of birth) and the Captcha image given there.

Step Two: Click "Login" and enter to your user login area.

Step Three: From next page, download your RRB Group D admit card details and exam details.

10. When will your RRB Group D exam results to be published

Once the whole examination process has been completed, the RRBs will release the Answer Keys for the exams first. Then the applicants will be given a chance to raise their objections to the preliminary answer keys. After that the RRB Group D results will be published.

