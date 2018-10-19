RRB Group D Exam, Admit Card: Important Update For Exams Scheduled From October 29

RRB Group D admit card details for exams scheduled after Oct 29 will be released tomorrow

RRB Group D exam details like date, shift, city and admit card, for candidates whose Computer Based Test or CBT have been scheduled from October 29, will be released on the official websites of Railway Recruitment Boards on October 20, 2018 said a statement posted on the websites of official hiring agency of Indian Railways. Earlier, the RRB websites had published a notification saying the RRB Group D admit card and exam date details will be released today.

This is the second time RRBs are changing the date for the release of RRB Group D admit card and exam details for exams scheduled after October 29, 2018.

"The Exam City and Date information is live for candidates scheduled till 26.10.2018. The next schedule of exam city and date intimation for the exam starting from 29th October 2018 will be live on 20-10-2018," said a notification posted on the official websites of RRBs.

The links for downloading exam details will be made available on these links:

RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Ajmer, RRB Allahabad, RRB Bangalore, RRB Bhopal, RRB Bhubaneshwar, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Guwahati, RRB Jammu, RRB Kolkata, RRB Malda, RRB Mumbai, RRB Muzaffarpur, RRB Patna, RRB Ranchi, RRB Secunderabad, RRB Siliguri, and RRB Thiruvananthapuram.

RRBs are currently engaged in the recruitment process of more than 60,000 Group D posts, one of the largest recruitment drive in recent history of the Indian Railways.

