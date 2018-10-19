RRB Group D Admit Card: Follow These Four Steps To Download Your Exam, Date, Shift Details

RRB Group D Admit Card, Exam Details For October 29 Onwards Shifts Soon

Railway Recruitment Board or RRB like RRB Allahabad, RRB Bangalore, RRB Bhopal, RRB Jammu, RRB Ranchi, RRB Guwahati and RRB Bhubaneshwar will be releasing the RRB Group D exam details on October 19, 2018, i.e. today for those candidates whose examinations have been fixed on or after October 29, 2018. The Boards have so far released the RRB Group D admit card, exam dates, city and exam shifts details for the exams scheduled till October 26, 2018. RRBs, the official recruitment wing of Indian Railways, had invited applications for RRB Group D or Group C Level I posts like track maintainer, points man, helper, gateman and porter to fill more than 60,000 vacancies.

The notification number CEN 02/2018 about Group C Level I or Group D posts had invited applications from candidates who have passed Class 10 and have an industrial training certificate (ITI).

The RRB Group D exam began in various centres across the country from September 17, 2018 and it will go on till December 2018.

The RRB Group D admit card, exam details will be published on the official RRB websites hosted by Indian Railways.

RRB Group D Admit Card, Exam Details: Here is how to download

Follow these steps to download your RRB Group D exam details:

Step I :

Visit any of the following links of the respective Railway Recruitment Boards where you have registered for the RRB Group D recruitment.

Step II :

You may locate a link as "CEN-02/2018 - Click here to Download e-call letter, Exam City & Date advice and SC/ST travel authority (Level-1 Posts)" given there. Click on that.

Step III :

On the next RRB Group D candidate login page, login to view your Exam City / Date details and download e-Call letter by entering user ID (your registration number), user password (your date of birth) and the Captcha image given there.

Step IV:

Click "Login" and enter to your user login area. From there, download your RRB Group D admit card details and exam details.

RRB ALP Recruitment 2018: Important Update On Submission Of Additional Qualifications

The Group D admit cards will be released four days prior to the scheduled exam date.

Click here for more Jobs and Recruitment News

