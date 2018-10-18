RRB Group D Admit Card, Exam Details For Shifts Scheduled After October 29 Soon; Details Here

RRB Group D exam details will be released on various websites maintained by the RRBs.

Have you received your RRB Group D admit card, exam date, exam shift and exam city centre details yet? If not, and your Group D or Level 1 recruitment examination has been scheduled after or after October 29, 2018, the concerned Railway Recruitment Board (like RRB Chennai, RRB Bangalore, RRB Patna, RRB Kolkata etc.) will be releasing the details on October 19, 2018, i.e. tomorrow. RRBs, the recruitment wing of Indian Railways, have been part of a major or a largest hiring process for last 9 months in various positions in different departments associated with it. RRB Group D admit card, exam dates etc. will be released on various websites maintained by the RRBs.

"Candidates, Please note - The Exam City and Date information is live for candidates scheduled till 26.10.2018. The next schedule of exam city and date intimation for the exam starting from 29th October 2018 will be live on 19-10-2018," said a corresponding notification on RRB Group D admit card posted on the official website of RRB Chandigarh.

RRB Group D Admit Card, Exam Details: Here is how to download

Follow these steps to download your RRB Group D exam details:

Step One:

Go to any of following links of the Boards where you have registered for the recruitment.

Step Two:

Click on the "CEN-02/2018 - Click here to Download e-call letter, Exam City & Date advice and SC/ST travel authority (Level-1 Posts)" link given there

Step Three:

On the next RRB Group D candidate login page, login to view your Exam City / Date details and download e-Call letter by entering user ID (your registration number), user password (your date of birth) and the Captcha image given there.

Step Four:

Click "Login" and enter to your user login area. From there, download your RRB Group D admit card details and exam details.

While entering the Captcha, note these details: Type the text of 7 characters without spaces and special characters. Enter the text you see in the image, in the provided textbox. According to RRB, doing so helps the whole online process to prevent automated programs from abusing this service. If you are not sure what the words are, either enter your best guess or click on the link 'Get New Image' placed beside the image.

The Group D admit cards will be released four days prior to the scheduled exam date.

